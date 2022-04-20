News State NSW News Dog saves man stuck in septic tank
Updated:
Live

Dog saves man stuck in septic tank

Septic tank rescue
A man stuck in a septic tank in Sydney's north has been rescued by a pet dog and a 13 year old. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A dog named Spot and a young human companion have been credited for the discovery and subsequent rescue of a man stuck head first in a septic tank in Sydney’s north.

Paramedics were called to the scene in Terrey Hills just after 12.30pm on Wednesday after the border collie heard the man’s cries.

The dog’s 13-year-old companion called authorities to the scene.

Intensive care paramedics assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW freed the man, who was treated for minor head lacerations before being taken to Northern Beaches hospital in a stable condition.

The man was a contractor working on the property when he became stuck in the septic tank, commonly used where homes are not connected to sewerage.

He had been trapped upside down and unable to free himself from the tank as the water rose.

NSW Ambulance acting inspector Charnan Kurth said the four paramedic crews that attended faced a challenging scene as they worked to free the man.

His extraction took about 40 minutes.

“Had the dog not heard the man’s cries, it may not have been such a good ending,” Inspector Kurth said.

– AAP

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News
PM defends ‘respectful’ approach on Solomon Islands
Mariupol
New surrender deadline given for Mariupol
Depp testifies about ‘heinous’ Amber Heard allegations
Prince Harry
Prince Harry reveals details of secret catch-up with the Queen
NSW COVID-19
Third state may follow NSW, Victoria in ending COVID isolation
The Treasurer is facing a tough fight to keep his seat and pulled out some innovative campaign material.
Frydenberg causes a stir with charity election flyers