News State NSW News More than 40,000 rapid tests stolen in NSW
Updated:
Live

More than 40,000 rapid tests stolen in NSW

rapid tests stolen
Police are investigating the theft of 42,000 rapid antigen tests from a freight depot in Sydney. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Some 42,000 rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests worth more than $500,000 have been stolen from a depot in Sydney, amid a nationwide shortage.

NSW Police were called after man walked in to the freight depot in Mascot on Tuesday afternoon and “took possession” of the tests.

“The incident was reported to police and inquiries are continuing,” a police spokesperson said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet described the theft as “disgraceful”.

“The police will catch you, and at a time when everyone across our state has made incredible efforts in keeping people safe, in making sacrifices, what a disgraceful act,” he said on Wednesday.

It came as Australia continues to grapple with a shortage of rapid antigen tests and price gouging the consumer watchdog has called “beyond outrageous”.

ACCC boss Rod Sims said the agency had received reports of RATs costing up to $500 for two tests through online marketplaces, and more than $70 per test through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets.

Despite wholesale RAT costs being a maximum of $11.45 a test, the agency said prices for the kits were often retailing between $20-$30 and for much more at smaller outlets.

-with AAP

Topics:

NSW rapid antigen tests
Follow Us

Live News

mad max
Beyond Hollywood: NSW towns are stocking up as Mad Max prequel Furiosa is about to hit the road
anxiety
Five things you can do to help reduce your COVID anxiety
Restaurants
Restaurants turn into ghost towns as booking cancellations pile up
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson says nobody told him lockdown party was illegal
George Christensen
‘Put an end to this’: George Christensen sparks more outrage over anti-vaccine comments
casual workers
‘Dangerous cocktail’: Fears for casual workers as government guts isolation payments