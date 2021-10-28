Love, marriage and kids: Maguire’s discussions with Berejiklian

Live

Gladys Berejiklian’s former boyfriend Daryl Maguire says they loved each other, contemplated marriage and discussed having a child, as NSW’s corruption watchdog investigates whether their secret relationship breached public trust.

Mr Maguire was the one originally under the microscope when the Independent Commission Against Corruption launched public hearings into his business dealings last year.

But when Ms Berejiklian in the witness box sensationally revealed their clandestine relationship, which spanned several years, it sparked a separate investigation into her own conduct. That led to her resignation as NSW premier on October 1.

ICAC is investigating whether Ms Berejiklian breached the public’s trust when she failed to disclose her relationship with the former Wagga Wagga MP as she dealt with projects he was pushing for his electorate.

Under questioning from counsel assisting the commission Scott Robertson on Thursday, Mr Maguire said the pair were in a relationship, which became physically intimate, between 2015 and 2018.

The pair holidayed together and he had a key to Ms Berejiklian’s home, which he never returned.

They contemplated marriage and discussed having a child together, he said.

“You loved her?” Mr Robertson asked.

“Yes,” Mr Maguire replied.

“So far as you can ascertain, she loved you as well?

“Yes.

“We had our moments but yes.”

Last year, Ms Berejiklian told the ICAC inquiry the pair’s relationship was not of “sufficient status” to disclose to anyone.

It came after Ms Berejiklian lost her bid to have ICAC hear details of the relationship in private, with her lawyer arguing it could get the answers it needed that way.

“There is no public purpose served by plumbing the depths of the private life of my client,” Sophie Callan SC said.

“Doing so in public will inevitably lead to intense and irremediable publicity and public scrutiny along with humiliation and harm.”

Assistant Commissioner Ruth McColl denied the request, saying the matter was in the public interest.

Ms Berejiklian will have to answer questions about her relationship in public when she gives evidence on Friday.

The evidence at the inquiry has focused on two grants given to pet projects of Mr Maguire’s – a $5.5 million upgrade to the Wagga Wagga Clay Target Club and a $20.5 million plan to build a recital hall for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.

The inquiry, which is near the end of its second week, has heard from several witnesses that Mr Maguire was a forceful advocate for the projects.

On Thursday, Mr Maguire agreed he had been a “serial pest” to several ministers, including Sports Minister Stuart Ayres, then-treasurer Ms Berejiklian, and then-premier Mike Baird.

“I think the term was ‘a pain in the a–e’, yes,” he said, referencing evidence given by former deputy premier John Barilaro on Monday.

Mr Maguire said it was possible he had approached Ms Berejiklian – his partner at the time – through “unofficial channels” to lobby her for support on the clay target club project.

“I can’t recall that I did. I may have,” he said.

“But this is a standard procedure … the more doors you knock on, the more letters you write, the better your chances of securing something.”

He conceded he had greater access to Ms Berejiklian that other MPs as a result of their relationship.

Ms Berejiklian denies any wrongdoing in relation to the grants, or her failure to disclose the relationship.

During cross-examination of the witnesses at the inquiry, her lawyers have suggested the grants reflected her concern about the Liberal Party’s standing in the bush after two byelection losses.

-AAP