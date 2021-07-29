News State NSW News Man charged over NSW road-rage murder
Live

Man charged over NSW road-rage murder

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a stranger in a road-rage attack at South West Rocks on the NSW mid-north coast.

The man is accused of assaulting the 61-year-old man after an altercation on the road on Wednesday night, leaving him with critical head injuries.

He was flown to John Hunter Hospital, where he died.

NSW Police arrested the 27-year-old at the scene and charged him with murder to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday.

Officers said the cause of the alleged road-rage incident remained unclear.

NSW
