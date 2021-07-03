News State NSW News NSW cafe faces forced closure over masks

NSW cafe faces forced closure over masks

Show-cause notices are steps that police are willing to take, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys says Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Authorities are on the verge of ordering the closure of a cafe in regional NSW that has repeatedly violated COVID-19 rules, as dozens more have been fined for not wearing masks.

The cafe at Jindabyne in the Snowy Mountains have been issued a show-cause notice, forcing the two owners to justify why it should not be closed.

“That’s the escalation of events that both police and (NSW) Health are prepared to take,” Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said on Saturday.

The owners, a 32-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, were arrested and charged on Wednesday for failing to wear masks.

They were released on conditional bail, but police found the cafe’s patrons on Friday again wearing no masks. There was no QR code or sign-in sheet to facilitate check-ins.

It’s not the only regional NSW cafe in hot water over COVID-19 compliance.

Three staffers at a cafe at Bowral in the southern highlands were arrested on Thursday over complaints they were not wearing masks.

One, a 63-year-old man, has now been charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer, inciting others to resist a police officer, and failing to comply with a direction prohibiting spitting and coughing.

The other two, women aged 62 and 43, will also face court for failing to wear a masks, hindering police, and failing to provide name and address.

Meanwhile, 48 people were fined in NSW on Friday for failing to wear a mask. Thirty others received infringement notices for other COVID-19 breaches.

Among them were two young men from Sydney’s west who tried to go on a tour of Jenolan Caves on Friday afternoon.

Police say they told the officers who stopped them that they travelled there because they were bored.

Each received a $1000 fine and were told to return to Sydeny.

“It is quite clear now that people will report this sort of behaviour to police and we will take interest,” the deputy commissioner said.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus NSW
Follow Us

Trending Now

Facebook, Google and other global tax dodgers to cough up billions in international tax crackdown
Scott Morrison and a COVID vaccine
Four steps to ‘COVID normal’: Scott Morrison sketches his roadmap out of the pandemic
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow and beyond: The meteoric rise of the female superhero
Tim Ferguson
The Ferguson Report: Australia’s vaccine blame game is going viral
Kyrgios and ‘V’ enjoy first doubles date at Wimbledon
Michael Pascoe: Scott Morrison’s double failure on returning Australians