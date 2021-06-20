NSW expands COVID restrictions as locally acquired cases grow

NSW has recorded three new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, prompting new mask-wearing rules that were announced by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday.

The latest cases bring Sydney’s eastern suburbs cluster to nine as Queensland records a single new locally-acquired case.

Sydney’s two new local cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, one of which was revealed by health authorities later in the day. The other case was a close contact of the previously-recorded case.

However NSW Health said on Sunday that two additional cases in the Sutherland Shire in southern Sydney were recorded after the 8pm deadline. They were both close contacts of previously-reported cases.

The new and tighter restrictions in NSW mean anyone shopping, working in hospitality or indoors must wear a mask unless eating or drinking if they live in the local government areas of Randwick, Bayside, Botany Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley or Woollahra.

Ms Berejiklian said the government would also extend compulsory mask-wearing on public transport in Greater Sydney until Thursday. This restriction will also be extended for Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.

There were 24,468 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday but NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said she would like to see more than 30,000 tests conducted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a flight attendant has tested positive for coronavirus in Brisbane despite undergoing the full 14 days of hotel quarantine.

NSW’s new rules

For Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Illawarra and Shoalhaven residents: Masks must be worn on public transport and are recommended in indoor settings.

For Randwick, Bayside, Inner West, Canada Bay, City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra local government area residents: Masks must be worn on public transport and in all indoor environments unless eating or drinking. This includes when shopping, in retail settings and for hospitality workers.

For Greater Sydney and Blue Mountains residents: Avoid non-essential visits to aged care and disability facilities. If visiting, wear a mask and limit visits to two people per day.

