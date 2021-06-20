A flight attendant has tested positive for coronavirus in Brisbane despite undergoing the full 14 days of hotel quarantine.

The woman aged in her 30s arrived in Brisbane on June 5, on an Emirates flight that also transported a passenger with the more infectious Delta strain, although test results have not yet confirmed the woman has the Delta strain.

An outbreak of the Delta variant, which is the dominat strain in India and the UK, recently led to a statewide lockdown in Victoria.

The Queensland government has listed exposure sites including Brisbane’s airport DFO, the Brisbane CBD and a Portugese family centre which the woman visited on Saturday.

The new case comes as Queensland prepares to ease its virus restrictions on Friday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cafes and bars, and more people allowed on reef charter boats.

Meanwhile seven businesses have been shut down in Victoria for “blatant” violations of COVID rules, including a retail store in St Albans and a beauty parlour in South Melbourne.

QR-code violations

Authorities say more than 160 breaches of QR-code rules have been detected over the past week, while officers have handed out more than $50,000 in fines over the past three months.

Victoria recorded no new local cases on Sunday.

NSW recorded two new locally acquired cases on Saturday – a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s who both tested positive after visiting the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, bringing that cluster to six.

A limousine driver aged in his 60s who was transporting international flight crew is thought to be the source of the outbreak.

The venues added to the list of exposure sites include two gyms in Sydney’s CBD and two supermarkets in Bondi Junction’s Eastgate centre.

South Australia on Sunday joined Queensland and imposed an immediate ban on travellers who have been in Sydney’s Waverley Council area.

This hard border excludes South Australian residents or anyone escaping domestic violence but they will still need to self-quarantine for a fortnight.

The West Australian government will set up COVID-19 testing clinics at Perth Airport’s domestic terminals from Sunday to enforce new conditions imposed on travellers from NSW.

All arrivals from NSW must get a test on arrival or within 48 hours and self-quarantine until they return a negative result.

National Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss what the increased reliance on Pfizer imports means for the immunisation program.

-AAP