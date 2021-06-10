News State NSW News NSW woman shot dead after opening front door
Updated:

NSW woman shot dead after opening front door

Police remain on scene at the Stockton house where the woman was killed. Photo: AAP
A woman has been shot dead after answering her front door in the NSW Hunter region, with police on the scene.

The woman, believed to be 61 years old, was shot at a home on Queen Street in Stockton, outside Newcastle, after 8pm on Wednesday.

The woman died at the scene and police are investigating the incident.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told reporters on Thursday that a female relative of the 61-year-old and her infant child were present when the incident occurred, but did not see the assailant.

The killer is believed to have fled the scene by foot.

Det Supt Humphrey admitted police currently have no major leads on the case and appealed to the public for information on the killing.

“I’m convinced it is a targeted attack, for what purpose I don’t know,” he said.

“It’s horrendous, an innocent person who’s answered the front door of her home and been shot in the chest and killed in the presence of a relative and child … it doesn’t get any worse, I really want the public to step up.

“I don’t anticipate anything will happen very quickly, it’ll be hard work.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-with AAP

