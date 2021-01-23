Border restrictions for NSW residents planning to travel interstate have again been relaxed.

The state recorded its sixth day of no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8:00pm last night.

One case was uncovered in a traveller in hotel quarantine.

There were 11,343 tests conducted in the reporting period, compared with the previous day’s total of 17,431.

Western Australia relaxed their restrictions on Friday, lifting the ban on NSW residents from entering the state.

Travellers will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test.

Victorian authorities reopened the border to almost all of Sydney after the state recorded its fifth straight day without local cases on Friday.

Barring the Cumberland local government area, all Greater Sydney LGAs – as well as Wollongong and the Blue Mountains – were downgraded to “orange” on Victoria’s health alert system from 6pm on Friday.

People travelling to Victoria from an “orange” zone will need to apply for a permit, get tested within 72 hours of their arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result. However they will not be barred entry.

The Cumberland LGA takes in Berala, the centre of a 35-person virus cluster, and its residents remain locked out of Victoria.

