News State NSW News Grave fears held for two NSW women dragged into a whirlpool
Updated:

Grave fears held for two NSW women dragged into a whirlpool

A placid and innocent attraction in parts, Wollangambe Canyon's wild waters can be lethal. Photo: Ken Eastwood/Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Two canyoners remain missing after being sucked into a whirlpool in regional NSW, with the search suspended due to bad weather.

NSW police say the women, believed to be 24 and 39 years of age, have not been seen since disappearing beneath the water’s surface on Saturday in Wollangambe Canyon at Mount Wilson, north of the Blue Mountains.

Police were called to the scene at about 2.30pm, where officers and ambulance personnel helped the eight other members of the group, who were not injured.

Police divers will join the search when it resumes at first light on Sunday after it was suspended at about 6pm on Saturday due to poor weather conditions.

-AAP

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

Health officials fear Victoria’s chaotic border closure may have opened ‘COVID corridor’
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ambitious plan for 2021
mallacoota bushfire
Looking forward in Mallacoota, one year after the flames arrived
Donald Trump urges followers to dump Rupert Murdoch’s ‘unwatchable’ Fox News
Small number of COVID patients develop severe psychotic symptoms
Dating Sunday: The busiest day on dating apps is here
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video