Female police officer dragged into apartment by party-goers breaking COVID rules

Three people will face court and two officers have been injured after police were forced to shut down a loud party in inner Sydney. Photo: Getty
Two police officers have been hurt and three people arrested following a rowdy Sydney unit block party.

Surry Hills officers were called to a complex in the suburb after complaints about loud noise about 1am on Saturday.

While speaking with one of the occupants at the door, a policewoman was dragged inside the building.

Pepper spray was used to secure her release but the man retreated inside again and locked the door.

Back-up was called in from patrols at Sydney City, Surry Hills and Kings Cross as well as the riot squad.

After refusals to reopen the door, more than 100 people agreed to leave the unit and were moved on.

A 19-year-old woman was treated by paramedics after reportedly suffering a panic attack.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, along with a female and a male constable who suffered minor injuries.

They have all since been released.

As a result of the incident, two 19-year-old women have been charged with refusing to comply with a police direction. One is also accused of offensive behaviour and the other of hindering police.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest.

The trio will appear in Sydney’s Downing Centre Court on separate dates in January.

It’s believed the party unit was a short-term rental.

