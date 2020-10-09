News State New South Wales NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro to lose licence over driving offences
Updated:

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro to lose licence over driving offences

John Barilaro is currently on mental health leave. Photo: ABC News/Brendan Esposito
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro will reportedly lose his driving licence after a string of infringements in the lead-up to his decision to take mental health leave last month.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Daily Telegraph revealed on Friday the Nationals leader will lose his licence over recent offences, including speeding in a ministerial car.

His office subsequently confirmed he was caught speeding and using his mobile phone while driving a ministerial car.

A spokeswoman for Mr Barilaro said he had only just received the fines and would pay them immediately.

“As is absolutely appropriate the Deputy Premier will pay any fines and cop all penalties associated with the driving infringements,” a spokeswoman said.

The infringements were passed to Mr Barilaro by the Department of Premier and Cabinet, which controls ministerial cars.

It is understood Mr Barilaro’s office has questioned how details of the fines were leaked to the media and is concerned a data breach has occurred within a government agency.

His office is considering requesting a police investigation into how the information became public.

The offences round out a turbulent time for Mr Barilaro who threatened to end the Coalition in September over a controversial koala protection policy.

After Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued him and his Nationals colleagues an ultimatum, he withdrew his threat to move to the crossbench but announced he would be taking a month of mental health leave.

His spokeswoman said the traffic infringements had nothing to do with his decision to take time off.

“The driving offences in question did not contribute to his decision to take leave,” she said.

“The Deputy Premier will return from leave in the coming weeks.”

-with agencies

Follow Us

Trending Now

The rich get richer: Billionaire wealth hits record high during COVID
Club for rich nations: Here’s who Mathias Cormann has to beat for OECD job
Government ‘shares risk’ for COVID vaccine, but won’t say what they are
Madonna King: The little budget twist making it harder for kids to leave home
Albanese lays out Labor’s vision: Child care, renewables and manufacturing jobs
Too little, too late? Why Facebook is banning political ads in the US, but only after the election
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video