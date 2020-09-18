Barilaro takes leave after NSW koala scrap to attend to ‘mental health’

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is taking mental health leave for up to four weeks after a tumultuous fortnight dominated by koala protection policy.

The outspoken NSW Nationals leader will miss next week’s sitting of parliament.

His deputy, Paul Toole, has been installed acting leader.

Mr Barilaro put himself in the firing line last week when he threatened to implode the coalition government if concessions on the state’s koala protection policy were not made.

He backed down after Premier Gladys Berejiklian gave him an ultimatum that Nationals MPs support the government or its ministers be sacked from cabinet.\

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement: “This afternoon Deputy Premier John Barilaro advised me he would take four weeks of personal leave.

“I have offered him any support he may need.

“I wish John and his family all the best during this time.”

He survived a no-confidence motion in state parliament on Wednesday despite senior government’s minister publicly disparaging his actions.

-AAP