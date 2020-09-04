Bunnings, Aldi added to Sydney coronavirus warnings

Health authorities in NSW have confirmed eight new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

One of them is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and the other seven are all linked to known clusters.

There were more 23,000 tests conducted in the reporting period.

NSW Health is warning people who were at a Bunnings and an Aldi in Sydney’s west recently they are considered casual contacts of a confirmed infection.

The alert has been issued for people who attended Aldi in North Strathfield on September 1 from 10-10.30am and Bunnings in Padstow on August 27 from midday-2pm.

People who attended the venues at those times are being told to isolate and get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

