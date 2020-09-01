Busy Sydney stations named in latest NSW Health alerts

Health authorities in NSW have issued alerts for buses, trains and some of Sydney’s busiest railway stations as they confirmed 13 new COVID infections on Tuesday.

People who have subsequently tested positive to the virus passed through or caught buses from Sydney’s Central, Wynyard and Town Hall stations last week, prompting the alerts.

Two of Tuesday’s infections were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The other 11 are locally acquired and linked to known clusters. They include seven connected to the Sydney CBD outbreak, which has grown to 41 cases.

One of the new cases connected to the cluster visited the City Tattersalls gym and two worked at Reddam Early Learning Centre in Lindfield. All staff and children who attended the centre considered close contacts and directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Of the other cases reported on Tuesday, one is linked to Liverpool Hospital and three new cases attended St Paul’s Catholic College in Greystanes.

NSW Health has also directed anyone who dined at It’s Time for Thai restaurant in Newtown on August 28 between 5-8pm to immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

Other alerts were issued for:

Kmart, Aldi, Coles and the food court at Warriewood Square shopping centre, 12.30-2.30pm, August 29

Newtown Train Station, Kings Street, Newtown, 5.10-5.20pm, August 28

BWS bottle shop, 123 King Street, Newtown, 5.15-5.40pm, August 28

Off Ya Tree clothing and body piercing store, 225 King Street, Newtow, 7.15-7.55pm, August 28

Rydges Camperdown hotel, 9 Missenden Road, Camperdown, 2-3.15pm, August 29

Blacktown to City train, August 25, departed Blacktown 6.58am, arrived Central 7.45am;

Blacktown to City train, August 26, departed Blacktown 6.59am, arrived Central 7.41am

City to Blacktown train, August 25, departed Town Hall 6:25pm, arrived Blacktown 7.18pm

City to Blacktown train, August 26, departed Wynyard 6:38pm, arrived Blacktown 7:35pm

440 bus, August 25, departed Central Station, Eddy Ave, Stand B 7.54am; arrived Oxford Street at West St 8:05am

311 bus, August 26, departed Central Station, Eddy Ave, Stand B 7:48am; arrived Darlinghurst Road at Burton St 7.58am

389 bus, August 25, departed St Vincent’s Hospital, Burton Street, 4:12pm; arrived Town Hall Station, Park Street Stand J 4:23pm

389 bus, August 26, departed St Vincent’s Hospital, Burton Street, 4.07pm; arrived Town Hall Station, Park Street, Stand J, 4.23pm

There are 73 coronavirus patients being treated by NSW Health. Six are in intensive care, including three on ventilators.

-with AAP