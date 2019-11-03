News State New South Wales NSW drivers rush to sign up for digital licences

Half a million drivers have downloaded their digital licences so far. Photo: ABC
They’ve long been a staple in wallets and purses across the state but NSW could soon be a society without plastic drivers licences.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian officially launched the rollout of digital driver’s licences in NSW on Sunday, almost a week after the Service NSW app went live.

In that time alone, Ms Berejiklian revealed more than half a million people had already downloaded their new licence – marking just the beginning of the government’s attempts to modernise its services and phase out the plastic cards.

“We appreciate there’s always a proportion of the community that may not feel comfortable using their phone, we don’t want anyone to feel they’re going to be left behind,” she told reporters in Sydney.

“This is about bringing everybody forward … I suspect the vast majority of people won’t want to keep their plastic.”

Ms Berejiklian gave her own digital driver’s licence a test run at Norths Cammeray on Sunday and while she had a moment’s worry that she may have just revealed her address to media filming her, she otherwise gave it the thumbs up.

“I’m hardly an early adopter, I’m not someone who normally takes up technology,” she said.

“But I’ve just found it amazing, to be able to have all of that information at your fingertips about your own driving record, about your own registration details and in the future if we add all licences on that app it will be amazing.”

-AAP

