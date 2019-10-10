Elderly couple confirmed dead in ‘catastrophic’ NSW bushfires

UPDATED 4.40PM

An elderly couple has been confirmed to have died in the devastating blazes that destroyed at least 21 homes in northern NSW.

Police confirmed late on Thursday afternoon that they had found the remains of two people who were missing after Tuesday’s Rappville fire.

Earlier, they had said they held grave fears for the 77-year-old man and 69-year-old woman from Coongbah, 70 kilometres south-west of Casino.

They were the only two people who remained missing on Thursday after initial concerns for the whereabouts of 19 people.

“I know police are very concerned for the welfare of these people,” NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the trail of destruction left by the Northern Rivers fire – which has been deemed suspicious by police – was sobering.

“We are worried about a number of people,” he said in fire-ravaged Rappville, where at least 11 homes were lost in a fire storm on Tuesday.

“We always hope for the best but we’ve obviously got to treat it at its worst. We’ve seen the devastation in town. It’s a very large fire and it’s still active.”

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow asked locals to report into authorities.

“We have still got some people missing and the longer that goes on the more concerning it gets,” Mr Mustow told ABC TV.

“I would ask people, if you’ve vacated your property, please go down to the evacuation centre (and) register.”

Teams are still assessing how many properties were lost or damaged in the blaze, which is believed to have started in the Busbys Flat area on Friday night.

由 Candice Newby 发布于 2019年10月9日周三

Across the Busbys Flat and Drake fires, which joined together this week, at least 21 homes have been destroyed.

More buildings have been damaged, but the NSW Rural Fire Service said numbers would rise as more properties were inspected.

Mr Mustow said the loss of a local timber mill would hurt 30 employees and have a “big impact on our community”.

Allan Robertson lost his home at Rappville. He has been left with just the clothes he was wearing, his phone and “my worst thongs”.

He said he was uninsured and his partner was in palliative care.

“It was just like a massive fireball. There was nothing you could do. The heat was horrendous,” he told Network Ten.

Authorities believe the fire that ripped through the village of Rappville this week might have been deliberately lit, in what NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has described as a “bastard act”.

NSW Police and fire investigators have formed a strike force to determine the cause of the fire.

“In the absence of any other obvious cause, we always default to being suspicious, and we work through a very thorough process,”Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the Nine Network.

“We’ve got to call it out – it’s a heinous crime, a criminal act.”

On Thursday, the Insurance Council of Australia declared the Rappville fire and the blazes at Busby Flat and Drake its second official bushfire catastrophe in just five weeks.

ICA chief executive Rob Whelan said the council would set up a disaster hotline and send disaster recovery specialists into the affected areas.

“It may take several weeks before insurers are able to quantify the extent of insured losses,” Mr Whelan said.

The RFS said residents likely would not be able to return to their homes for several days given trees are down across roads and there are power lines on the ground.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance tweeted that stretches of rail line had been damaged by fire, with the Rappville Rail Bridge destroyed. The Brisbane-Sydney rail line is expected to be out of action for at least five days.

📷 Some of the aftermath of the devastating bushfires currently burning in Northern NSW. Stretches of the North Coast rail line have crippled by fire, with the Rappville Rail Bridge destroyed. Thinking of all those affected by bushfires across the state. pic.twitter.com/RKj00RvMwP — Andrew Constance MP (@AndrewConstance) October 8, 2019

The RFS also warned that even though better weather is forecast, the fires could flare again. Rain is expected in the burned areas of northern NSW and south-eastern Queensland at the end of this week.

It is the third bushfire catastrophe declared this year by the ICA in 2019.

The ICA said insurers had received 300 claims covering $20 million in insured losses from last month’s fires in northern NSW and south-east Queensland.

In March, the ICA declared a catastrophe for the Bunyip bushfires in eastern Victoria. It said insurers had received 432 claims, with losses estimated at $31.9 million.

The first catastrophe for 2019 was declared in February following the Townsville floods. Insurers have received more than 30,000 claims from that incident, with losses of $1.26 billion.

The Insurance Council of Australia’s disaster hotline is 1800 734 621. More information here.

-with AAP