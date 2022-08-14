Travellers flee Canberra Airport after gunman opens fire in terminal

Live

Canberra Airport has been evacuated after a series of gunshots being fired inside the terminal.

ACT Police said a man was arrested at the scene and a gun recovered.

There were no reported injuries, although the terminal’s windows were punctured by bullets.

Officers were called to the airport about 1.30pm on Sunday following multiple reports of gunshots.

“CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained.”

Social media posts show police pinning down an apparent suspect.

No injuries have been reported, however witnesses said as many as three gunshots were fired near the check-in counters.

Images on social media show bullet holes in window panels of the terminal.

Passengers on planes have been stuck on the tarmac due to the incident, with flights unable to take off or land at the airport.

Parts of the facility were also sent into lockdown due to the incident.

Police are conducting a search of the airport, with the terminal remaining closed to passengers.

Videos shared online have shown police interviewing evacuated passengers outside the terminal.-AAP