Canberra reminded lockdown still in effect as 30 new COVID cases found

With one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the ACT is on track to start lifting coronavirus restrictions from next Friday as planned.

But ACT Health continues to remind Canberrans that the territory is still in lockdown until then.

“This means minimising your time in the community and only leaving your home for the approved reasons,” ACT Health said in a statement.

The territory recorded 30 new virus cases on Sunday.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Saturday he would no longer be facing the media on weekends to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.

Of the 30 new cases recorded, only seven were in quarantine for their entire period of infection.

Sixteen of the new infections were linked to known cases or cluster sites, while 14 remain under investigation.

The ACT has 15 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including six in intensive care, with five of those requiring ventilation.

The territory has suffered 1202 cases in the current virus outbreak, 763 of whom have now recovered.

As of late last week, more than 95 per cent of Canberrans had received at least one vaccination against the coronavirus, with close to 70 per cent having received two.

