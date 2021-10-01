Two deaths, 52 more COVID cases for Canberra

Live

Another two people have died in Canberra and infections in the ACT’s virus outbreak have jumped to 52.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday confirmed two COVID-positive patients from the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community had died.

They were aged in their 80s and had been receiving end-of-life care.

Mr Barr said it was the territory’s “toughest day in the pandemic so far” as he confirmed 52 more infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

At least 31 were infectious in the community and 17 were in quarantine the whole time.

“Today’s increase in case numbers will come as a shock to many but it’s an important reminder that the virus is still very much active in our community,” Mr Barr said on Friday.

The two fatalities take the ACT’s cumulative death toll to six since the start of the pandemic.

A man aged in his 90s died while receiving palliative care in September.

-with AAP