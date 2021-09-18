ACT records 15 new virus cases

Live

The ACT has added 15 locally acquired infections to its COVID-19 caseload, with at least seven of them infectious in the community at least some of the time.

Health officials say seven of the cases have been linked to known outbreaks with the remainder under investigation.

The territory’s total cases for the current outbreak now stands at 601, with 364 having recovered while 237 remain active.

Australian Defence Force troops will meanwhile help patrol the ACT border in coming days in an attempt to stop people illegally coming into Canberra from NSW.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the ADF will be used for the first time along the border after multiple reports of COVID-19 coming into Canberra from interstate.

With Saturday marking the first day of the school holidays, there will also be additional police patrols at major entry points to the ACT.

ACT Health says more than 80 per cent of Canberrans aged over 16 have received at least their first vaccine dose, making it the second jurisdiction after NSW to reach the milestone.

Health figures also showed more than 55 per cent of over-16s in the ACT are fully vaccinated, which is the highest of any state or territory.

Just over 52 per cent of ACT residents who are 12 and older had received two doses.

Friday’s total of 30 new cases was the second-highest number of COVID infections in a single day for the territory.

