Teenager one of two killed in light plane crash

The pair aboard the plane were conducting aerial inspections of electricity networks. Photo: OnScene ACT/ABC News
Two men killed in a light plane crash north-east of Canberra were contracted to perform aerial inspections of an electrical network, Essential Energy says.

The Cessna 172 fixed-wing aircraft crashed into a farming paddock in Sutton, near the ACT border, about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The plane had taken off from Canberra Airport with a 31-year-old male pilot from rural Victoria and an 18-year-old male passenger from Albury in southern NSW.

A crime scene has been established and the area has been cleared for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to determine the cause of the crash.

In a statement on Wednesday, Essential Energy said the company’s “thoughts remain with the families, friends and colleagues of the two people who died”.

NSW Police Superintendent Paul Condon said the incident was distressing for all involved.

“I’ve been to a number of plane crashes over my years of service and they’re all horrific scenes,” Superintendent Condon said.

“As you would expect, it’s always a shock to [family] … These things are just like car accidents, they happen suddenly and it not only affects the people and victims but families and the emergency services who attend.”

-AAP

