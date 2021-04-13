Two dead in light plane crash near Sutton, north of Canberra

Two people have died in a light plane crash in the Yass Valley just across the ACT border, the NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed.

The NSW RFS said the Cessna fixed-wing aircraft crashed about 4.35pm at Tallagandra, near Sutton, on Tuesday.

It is believed the plane may have been carrying out aerial inspections of nearby powerlines before it crashed.

Essential Energy branding is visible on the body of the damaged aircraft.

Police and the RFS are currently on the scene and are turning residents away from Tallagandra Lane.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

–ABC