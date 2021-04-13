News Two dead in light plane crash near Sutton, north of Canberra
Updated:

Two dead in light plane crash near Sutton, north of Canberra

The light plane crashed in a field near Sutton just before 4.30pm on Tuesday. Photo: OnScene ACT/ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Two people have died in a light plane crash in the Yass Valley just across the ACT border, the NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed.

The NSW RFS said the Cessna fixed-wing aircraft crashed about 4.35pm at Tallagandra, near Sutton, on Tuesday.

It is believed the plane may have been carrying out aerial inspections of nearby powerlines before it crashed.

Essential Energy branding is visible on the body of the damaged aircraft.

NSW Police have blocked off Tallagandra Lane near the crash site. Photo: ABC News

Police and the RFS are currently on the scene and are turning residents away from Tallagandra Lane.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

An online aircraft tracker shows a light plane flying near Sutton, southern NSW, around the time of the crash. Photo: WebTrak

ABC

Topics:

plane crash
Follow Us

Trending Now

britain covid
Britain offers coronavirus vaccines to all over-50s
qantas international flights
International travel still up in the air as vaccine delays threaten timetable
Australia Post chairman denies urging ex-CEO Christine Holgate to quit
daunte wright taser
Second night of protests after ‘mistaken’ shooting of black man in US
prince philip bbc complaints
‘Put Vera back on!’: TV coverage of duke’s death sparks wave of complaints
seroja
Cyclone Seroja leaves Kalbarri residents ‘shell-shocked’ and many without telecommunications
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video