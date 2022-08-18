‘Talk to my people’: Albanese mulls DJ side hustle

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is eying a return to his DJ roots, promising to “talk to his people” about a Friday night gig with an American rapper.

The offer came in a bizarre exchange when Mr Albanese was surprised with rapper Fatman Scoop live on Brisbane radio on Thursday.

“We’ve got a job for you,” the B105 FM hosts said … before Fatman Scoop joined in.

“I need you to come down and here’s what we’re going to do: You’re going to DJ while I perform. Can you do that, sir?” the rapper said.

He invited Mr Albanese to join him at Friday’s Live with Scoop on November 11.

“That sounds pretty good,” the PM said – and “if I can, I will” … but “I don’t know what I’m doing on the 11th of November.”

November 11 is Remembrance Day, so Mr Albanese may have some more formal engagements already locked in.

It wasn’t Fatman Scoop’s first run-in with an Australian prime minister.

In 2018, Scott Morrison – then a shiny new PM – created a storm after posting a clip of Fatman Scoop’s 1999 hit Be Faithful to his social media.

The song feature the lyrics “get your hands up”, as well as others that are rather more sexually charged. The clip was quickly deleted.

Fatman Scoop referenced that incident with Mr Albanese on Thursday.

“I have a pattern of dealing with prime ministers in this country. So you’re now the second prime minister that I’m on the phone with,” he said.

“Scomo, not working out so well. I don’t think he’s gonna answer my phone calls right now. Doesn’t feel like the right time.”

The rapper tried to persuade Mr Albanese, saying “you have a million constituents that want to see you … You’re going to DJ while I perform”.

“All you gotta do is put on a cool shirt, take a shower, pin your laptop. I’m going to show you exactly what to do,” he said.

Mr Albanese said the proposal sounded “pretty good”, although he would not definitely commit.

“Whatever you’ve got to do. Talk to your people,” Scoop said.

“I’ll talk to my people and they’ll talk to your people,” Mr Albanese said.

He did note the subset of prime ministers who were also DJs was small – really just Mr Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern and Mr Albanese famously traded vinyl albums when she met him in Sydney shortly after the federal election.

“Just finished up a lovely dinner with the new Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese,” Ms Ardern posted on Facebook at the time.

“He was kind enough to gift me Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger on vinyl, so we left him with a few Flying Nun treats in return.”

The three Flying Nun albums were Aldous Harding, The Clean, Reb Fountain and AK79.