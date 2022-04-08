Craig Kelly egged by angry woman at Melbourne gathering

Live

Footage posted to social media appears to show United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly being egged at a rally in Melbourne on Friday.

Mr Kelly, a prominent anti-vaccination proponent and former Liberal Party MP, is seen sitting in a park with several people when he approached by a woman who smashes an egg on top of his head.

The woman can be seen yelling “stop hanging out with Nazis” repeatedly to Mr Kelly.

“You’re a Nazi lover, Craig … stop hanging out with Nazis. You’re an anti-Semite,” the woman can be heard saying.

Mr Kelly responds by pointing to the woman and calling her “a disgrace to our democracy”.

It is not known what prompted the attack, or whether it was a planned protest.

ABC News later reported that police are investigating the incident.

Police said it was believed two women were involved in the egging.

In a statement. Victoria Police said a witness on a bicycle followed the women as they ran from the South Yarra park to a vehicle waiting nearby.

They said the cyclist parked his bike in front of the car, before the male driver of the car allegedly ran over his foot, causing minor injuries.

The cyclist then followed the car to nearby Toorak Road, where the driver exchanged details with the cyclist before driving away with the two women.

The egging comes the same day The Guardian reported Mr Kelly flew to Melbourne for anti-vaccination rallies last year at the expense of taxpayers.

“I was lobbying support for that [private member’s bill] across the nation,” The Guardian quoted Mr Kelly as saying. “If that’s not parliamentary business, nothing is.”

Mr Kelly attended the Melbourne rallies in November and December, which were organised chiefly as protests against Victoria’s pandemic powers and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

At the protests he told attendees that Australia was “governed by medical bureaucrats that are part of a mad, insane cult”.

Friday’s public egging mirrored an incident in 2019 when then 17-year-old Will Connolly cracked an egg on the head of former One Nation senator Fraser Anning.

Connolly – who quickly earned the nickname Egg Boy – received an official caution after the incident, which occurred at a rally in Melbourne.

Senator Anning, 69, has also avoided charges after striking the boy once he was egged.

That egging incident followed Mr Anning’s inflammatory comments blaming Muslim immigration for the death of 50 people in the Christchurch terror attacks.