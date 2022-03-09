Angry locals prepare to confront PM in Lismore

Live

Angry residents turned out in the flood-stricken NSW city of Lismore on Wednesday to confront Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Carrying signs and chanting “the water is rising, no more compromising”, a crowd of locals was waiting for Mr Morrison’s expected arrival at the town’s emergency operations centre early on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Morrison was touring flood zones in northern NSW on Wednesday, on the day he emerged from isolation after his COVID diagnosis. While in Lismore, he is expected to declare a national emergency in response to the widespread disasters in the region.

Earlier in the day, there was anger as Mr Morrison made was his office said were “private visits” to local farms and businesses. It sparked anger – and comparisons with his disastrous visit to the NSW south coast after the summer bushfires.

The national emergency declaration would allow for red tape to be cut between government agencies and allow for resources and support to be deployed faster.

It is the first time a national emergency has been declared following a natural disaster since the laws passed federal parliament in December 2020.

The measure was first proposed as a recommendation following the Black Summer bushfires in 2019/20.

Mr Morrison is also expected to announce more funding to help rebuild communities impacted by the floods, with a focus on long-term reconstruction.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Mr Morrison was unlikely to receive a warm welcome from locals.

“People are incredibly vulnerable, and it’s understandable that they want to express that and the pain that they’re going through,” Mr Joyce told Sky News.

“I would be incredibly surprised if people got a happy reception, because they’re not in a happy place, and they want to be heard.”

Residents in Lismore and surrounding areas have criticised the government’s handling of the crisis, calling the response too slow to help deal with the clean-up efforts.

There are 1800 ADF personnel on the ground in northern NSW assisting flood recovery efforts, with that number set to grow to 2500 by the end of the day.

Brigadier Robert Lording, who is in Lismore, told Sydney radio 2GB that figure would increase to 4000 by week’s end.

“The scale of this incident has been far bigger than anything we’ve potentially experienced in this area before,” he said.

“It’s a large logistics effort to get people up here, and importantly, it’s a big logistics effort for us to get the money here and to be able to support them.”

As of Wednesday morning, more than $385 million in federal disaster payments have been made to more than 330,000 affected by the floods.

Of those funds, $238.9 million has gone to 205,700 people in NSW and $146.3 million has gone to 125,200 people in Queensland.

The latest figures show there are 4370 ADF personnel deployed to assist with flood efforts across NSW and Queensland, with almost 500 additional troops expected to arrive by the end of Thursday.

Mr Joyce said residents in flood-affected areas had not been let down by the government response or ADF rollout.

But opposition emergency management spokesman Murray Watt said residents in northern NSW had felt abandoned.

“If … community members hadn’t stepped up, then we would have been seeing a death toll in the hundreds of people,” Senator Watt told ABC Radio.

“While people are grateful for the assistance they’ve had from the army, there’s just nowhere near enough of it.”

Senator Watt has urged the government to declare a national emergency.

“People are angry … they feel like they have been left to fend for themselves.”

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the response to natural disasters could always be better.

“No disaster is the same, as I found from the bushfires and then into floods and into cyclones, but there [are] long-established protocols in whereby the states lead the process,” he said.

“We stand ready, the defence force is there, and we need to make sure they’re utilised the proper way and they don’t get in the road.”

-with AAP