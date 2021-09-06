News Politics Australian Politics Key senator abandons environment law talks
Live

Key senator abandons environment law talks

rex patrick
Senator Rex Patrick wants companies turning over more than $10 million to reveal JobKeeper payments. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Powerful senator Rex Patrick has abandoned negotiations with the coalition on environment law reforms over a fight about wage subsidy transparency.

The South Australian independent is waging a fierce campaign to force companies turning over more than $10 million to reveal JobKeeper payments.

The Morrison government’s refusal to disclose the information has cost it a key upper house vote on changes to speed up environmental approvals for major projects.

Senator Patrick argues the two issues are related because both relate to ethical business practices.

“I’m really frustrated with this. This is the biggest public expenditure failure in the history of the Commonwealth,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“It is not OK to give away taxpayers’ money to wealthy investors and individuals.”

Political and media pressure has led to some profitable firms handing back JobKeeper payments with Harvey Norman returning $6 million last week.

Senator Patrick said the government’s refusal to put more transparency around the scheme raised questions over whether environmental approvals would be ethical.

“It tells me I shouldn’t be working with them on other legislation that requires good ethics and the right balance between the needs of businesses and the needs of the environment.”

The Morrison government now needs support from either Jacqui Lambie or Stirling Griff – also both independents – to secure the bill’s passage through the Senate.

Proposed changes to Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act would create a one-touch approval system that hands greater approval powers to states and territories.

More than $13 billion in JobKeeper flowed to companies that increased revenues.

The federal government argues the scheme’s design was necessary to pump money into businesses at the start of the pandemic.

-AAP

Topics:

Rex Patrick
Follow Us

Live News

women's summit housing
Advocates say government’s women’s summit must address housing ‘crisis’
investment property
Selling an investment property? Follow these steps to minimise your tax bill
michael pascoe hospitals
Michael Pascoe: Harder times ahead for NSW hospitals, but other states worse
house deposit getty
Five tips for saving for a house deposit at a time of record-high house prices
nsw 1281 cases
Five deaths, another 1281 virus cases in NSW
Stuart Robert Insiders
‘Bin fire’: Employment Minister Stuart Robert criticised for saying national plan ‘not set in stone’