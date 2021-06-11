‘Next on Four Corners‘: ABC to air episode linking PM to QAnon follower

The controversial Four Corners episode linking Prime Minister Scott Morrison with a man who follows QAnon conspiracy theories will air on Monday.

The ABC delayed broadcast of the episode by a week after managing director David Anderson decided it failed to meet “editorial and legal requirements”.

However, he and the ABC strenuously denied the episode – titled “The Great Awakening: A Family Divided by QAnon” – had been pulled.

“The story is still under way and look, it very well may go to air,” Mr Anderson told Senate estimates earlier this week.

And it will. On Friday, Four Corners executive producer Sally Neighbour posted a teaser clip for the episode on Twitter.

“Here we go, folks. Next on Four Corners,” she tweeted.

Asked about the program last week, Mr Morrison blasted the ABC and Four Corners for “poor form” in trying to tie him or his family to the widely discredited movement.

“I find it deeply offensive there would be any suggestion I would have any involvement or support for such a dangerous organisation. I clearly do not,” he said.

Neighbour’s 30-second clip includes Mr Morrison’s quote.

The QAnon conspiracy centres on discredited theories about satanic paedophile rings involving international celebrities and politicians. Former US president Donald Trump often features as a warrior battling the evil paedophiles.

Last Saturday, Four Corners tweeted it had approached Mr Morrison’s office with 20 follow-up questions, having first contacted it a month ago. There had been no response.

Mr Anderson told the Senate hearing that the Prime Minister’s office contacted ABC news director Gaven Morris about the nature of the questions Four Corners had levelled.

He said he believed Mr Morris would rarely be contacted by Mr Morrison’s staff.

“I believe there has been no intervention by anyone of the government or anyone else to suggest that program should not go to air,” he said.

Mr Morrison will not be in the country when the program airs. Later on Friday, he is in due to arrive in Britain to attend the Group of Seven summit.