Scott Morrison rejects ‘offensive’ link to QAnon

Scott Morrison has rejected “deeply offensive” suggestions he has any links to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Prime Minister hit out at the ABC and Four Corners for “poor form” in trying to tie him or his family to the movement.

“I find it deeply offensive there would be any suggestion I would have any involvement or support for such a dangerous organisation. I clearly do not,” he said in Canberra on Friday.

“It is just also disappointing that Four Corners in their inquiries would seek to cast this aspersion, not just against me but by members of my own family.

“I just think that is really poor form.”

The questions followed revelations on Thursday that a Four Corners episode on the relationship between Mr Morrison and a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy was delayed by management this week.

ABC managing director David Anderson has denied pulling the episode.

“Any suggestion that I ‘pulled’ or ‘blocked’ the program is simply not true,” he told staff in an email on Friday.

The episode had been expected to air on Monday, after weeks of delays, but now has no confirmed date.

The QAnon conspiracy centres on discredited theories about satanic paedophile rings involving global celebrities and politicians.

-with AAP