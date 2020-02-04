Michael McCormack retains Nationals leadership after spill

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has narrowly survived a leadership spill from Barnaby Joyce.

While the vote was not formally announced by the party whip, he is believed to have clung on to the leadership by 11 votes to Mr Joyce’s 10.

Water Resources Minister David Littleproud was elected the party’s deputy leader.

Heading into the ballot on Tuesday morning, Mr McCormack and Mr Joyce both claimed the edge in the 21-seat party room as MPs weighed the risks of a Barnaby Joyce resurrection.

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Coalition would remain strong regardless of the outcome.

“The Coalition is between the Liberals and the Nationals. And that Coalition has always provided very stable and very good government for this country,” Mr Morrison said in Canberra.

“The Coalition will always be strong. And the leaders of the parties have always worked closely together for the good of the country.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the spill was the “ultimate act of self-indulgence” on a day parliament was devoted to condolence motions for the bushfires.

“What we have here from the Coalition is a meltdown,” he told Sky News.

“If Barnaby Joyce is the answer, what the hell is the question?”

The maverick former senator and father of six struck amid a looming vote for the deputy leadership sparked by the resignation of Bridget McKenzie.

On Monday night, Mr Joyce signalled his intention to challenge.

“I have had two years to reflect on how to do jobs better. I know that I have my faults I don’t pretend to be perfect,” Mr Joyce said.

“I want to work with my colleagues to make sure that we give ourselves the very best chance to thrive and survive as a political party.

“We are being attacked on all sides. Whether it is Shooters and Fishers, whether it is One Nation, whether it is independent. We have to talk with our own voice in an honest and forthright way.”

His leadership tilt was immediately backed by Resources Minister Matt Canavan, who signalled his intention to resign from cabinet to back Mr Joyce’s return to the leadership.

“I think we’ll be more effective at rolling that back under new leadership. I think the policy issues are quite clear in the National Party – a lot of what we need to do is put up that fight,” he said.

In a plot twist, Senator Canavan also revealed he had referred himself to the Prime Minister’s office over a potential conflict of interest over his membership of the North Queensland Cowboys NRL club and a $20 million loan it had secured from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund, part of his portfolio.

“It came to my attention over the past week that I signed up as a regional supporter of the North Queensland Cowboys a number of years ago and did not declare that interest,” Senator Canavan said.

“In November last year the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility announced a loan, an investment, for the North Queensland Cowboys football club and my membership entitles me to a membership of the leagues club.

“I don’t have any control or influence over the football club itself, but at the same time that is an interest I should have declared but did not.”

Senator McKenzie resigned on Sunday over allegations she had breached the ministerial code of conduct by failing to declare her membership of a gun club that secured $35,000 for new toilets.

She said her membership played zero role in the decision-making process.

Within minutes of Mr Canavan’s revelation on Monday night he would resign if he was backing a leadership challenge, former PM Malcolm Turnbull weighed in with a cheeky observation.

After The Project host Peter Van Onselen observed “Hats off to Canavan for resigning from cabinet to back Joyce. Whatever your view on who should lead the Nats, a minister under Westminster should resign if not backing the leader. Isn’t that right Morrison, Hunt, Tudge, Keenan, Taylor?”, Mr Turnbull tweeted in reply: “Ihre Liste ist nicht vollständig.”

Translated from German, that meant: “Your list is not exhaustive.”

Ihre Liste ist nicht vollständig — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) February 3, 2020

Mr Joyce has privately criticised the weak leadership of Mr McCormack for months, raising concerns he was failing to cut through with voters.

Earlier on Monday, Queensland Nationals MP Llew O’Brien confirmed he would move the motion to spill the leadership at the party room meeting and would back Mr Joyce’s return to the leadership.

“I believe that I’ve done the job before. Every seat we’ve got is one I’ve won at the previous election. But I’ll leave that up to my colleagues. They can make the call,” Mr Joyce said.

Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon, who regularly appears on Sunrise with Mr Joyce, said he had delivered a “vote of no confidence” in Mr McCormack’s leadership.

“Barnaby Joyce just told us that the National Party is dysfunctional, and indeed hopeless. My concern is that a dysfunctional government just got a whole lot more dysfunctional,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

On Monday, Mr McCormack had declared his leadership was safe.

“We want regional Australians to know they are our focus. Not ourselves. Not the Canberra bubble,” he said.

“There is no vacancy for the leadership at the moment of the National Party.”

A Melbourne Cup field has emerged for the deputy’s role, with David Littleproud and Keith Pitt standing for the vacant position in a contest that might also include David Gillespie.

As the drama unfolded in the Nationals, the Greens were also holding a ballot to replace Richard Di Natale as leader. Melbourne’s Adam Bandt was expected to emerge with the top job.