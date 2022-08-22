Scott Morrison is watching the consequences of his secret cabinet self-appointments unfold from the relative safety of the backbench.

But contamination from his radioactive prime ministership has now reached the top of Australia’s system of government and Governor-General David Hurley, who signed off on five duplicate Morrison ministries.

A new call for a Royal Commission into the GG’s role hints at trouble for an office that must be seen to float above politics.

UNSW Law Professor Rosalind Dixon says Mr Morrison proposed to change cabinet so radically by giving himself secret powers overlapping with his colleagues’ that the GG should have asked if it threatened the constitutional principles his job exists to uphold.

“We need to hear from him,” she said.

“Either we need transparency or a clear recognition on the part of both the Prime Minister and the Governor-General that relevant appointments were made in error – or we need a Royal Commission.

“It might well be unconstitutional to give an overlapping portfolio.

“I think, unfortunately, this is actually now in that category.

“He has to explain himself. Unless and until he does satisfactorily, I don’t think he has discharged his responsibilities.”

Ministers usually have sole power to administer a portfolio. Secretly dividing it could undermine a government’s authority, lead to conflicting decisions or inspire legal challenges; Professor Dixon says the GG should have sought assurances these problems would not occur before he signed off on the appointments.

But the contents of vice regal conversations, and whether advice was sought or warnings were issued, almost never becomes public. That confidentiality runs deep in elite civil service ranks; it is a tradition designed to promote good decision making.

Checks and balances questioned

PM Anthony Albanese will release a solicitor-general’s inquiry into Mr Morrison’s appointments on Tuesday. It is expected to find no illegalities but which will detail the many ways in which his predecessor violated principles of responsible cabinet government.

On Monday voices were urging the PM to make sure this extended to the people and institutions around Morrison.

Unusually, the GG’s office spoke out and briefed the media and said it supported changing the law to require all ministerial appointments be made public.

Less strange than the prospect of the GG, legally a one-third component part of Parliament, giving sworn testimony before one of its committees holding an inquiry into the previous government. For Mr Hurley this could become the paradox of serving out his term: needing to be at once bigger than politics while facing questions about a hot political scandal.

Liberal MP Bridget Archer said Australians had to be told why the usual democratic checks and balances did not stop Mr Morrison, which would require a transparency “we haven’t seen in this case”.

How far the inquiry goes is a matter for Mr Albanese (or, actually, cabinet).

Historian Jenny Hocking won a landmark case against the royal right of secrecy when she forced the release of letters between previous governors-general and Buckingham Palace that revealed the latter’s deep involvement in the 1975 dismissal.

A governor-general who objects to a PM’s plan can only push back so far, Professor Hocking notes. But she says the absence of references to those appointments in the GG’s seemingly detailed diaries indicates the bigger issue for the office.

“A diary is a decision for the Governor-General’s staff and the Governor-General himself,” she said. “That is not an issue for the PM to advise a Governor-General.

“But … if Scott Morrison advised the Governor-General against making it public, then we deserve to know that.

“The secrecy is really, immensely problematic and we’re very badly served by it.

“The only thing that will get to what’s actually going on is a Royal Commission. Only then can we then know what needs to be done to fix this.

“History becomes rewritten once secrecy is stripped away.”

Public in the dark

Greens Senator David Shoebridge says a pattern is emerging in which the Governor General’s Office keeps details from the public. This he says, makes an inquiry awkward and necessary.

“The convention in Australian politics is that the Governor-General is above political scrutiny, but when so many other conventions have been shown the door under his stewardship, it’s hard to see how that one can seriously hold,” Senator Shoebridge said.

But an advisor to two previous governors-general told The New Daily these decisions were Scott Morrison’s and nothing that can change that.

“The Governor-General is duty-bound to accept the formal advice of his or her ministers, and Governor-General Hurley did just that,” Malcolm Hazell said. “He is entitled to expect that advice tended to him is constitutionally and legally proper.

“Ministers usually ensure with the assistance from their departments, that advice has been thoroughly framed and contested.

“It can hardly be the responsibility of the Governor-General to explain, defend or prosecute that advice.”

A spokesman for the Office of the Official Secretary to the Governor-General flatly denied any change to accepted practice in making the GG’s decisions public:

“There is no secret or conspiracy in the office’s reporting.

“The office routinely publishes details of swearing-in ceremonies and gazettes the details of when the Governor-General has directed a Minister to hold office.”