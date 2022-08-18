Scott Morrison’s attempt at securing a legacy has blown up in his face

The strange secrets of Scott Morrison’s prime ministership revealed this week gave us a disturbing view of politics for which there is unlikely to be any fix.

At week’s end Mr Morrison went out to face an hour of bouncers from journalists and deny serious wrongdoing, the solicitor general was undertaking a review, and the Greens were harrumphing about a referral to a parliamentary inquiry.

This sets a familiar scene, but this episode will not be following the familiar narrative arc in which a begrudging resignation serves as some kind of catharsis.

This was a rare case of a scandal coming to light after the man at its centre had already lost his political power.

Rarer still, it was Mr Morrison who determined this timeline by releasing it to a friend and News Corp journalist writing a new book about the former PM’s leadership during the pandemic.

It would be an understatement to say that this attempt at securing his legacy has blown up in Mr Morrison’s face.

There was a fleeting suggestion that anger among Liberal MPs about his secret accumulation of power could result in a call for his resignation from Parliament.

This would be a humiliating thing for a man who was recently prime minister.

There are only a few moral principles that MPs can still be expected to defend above silly partisanship; until very recently some Coalition insiders thought belief in parliamentary government was among them.

One Liberal said these hopes were dashed when John Howard, who once took the nation to war for the cause of liberal democracy, could not bring himself to condemn Mr Morrison.

“On its face nothing was illegal,” Mr Howard said.

Which, as he knows, is not the point.

Nose thumbed at convention

There’s very little in terms of written shared values; history and charmingly retro expectations of decency set the standards for our government.

Mr Howard thumbed his nose at quite a few conventions as he consolidated his position as a strong leader.

ANU Emeritus Professor John Uhr argues Liberal PMs have been caught between this impulse and their values previously.

He suggests something has inspired Mr Morrison to take that idea to a level that was previously beyond the realm of the acceptable.

‘‘What you had with an apparently Conservative prime minister, Scott Morrison, is the kind of Trump envy,’’ Professor Uhr said.

‘‘Looking across the Pacific and seeing that there was one heroic large leader who had a different system of government accumulated executive powers and feel naturally akin to him.

‘‘Morrison wanted to imitate that in some way to try and accumulate some of the kinds of expanse of executive power that was not naturally allowed under our parliamentary system, and … to try and work out ways to do that.’’

That comparison hints at the difficulty of the task ahead.

There is little legal basis for the conduct of the Australian government.

Instead there are conventions or agreed upon standards that set a foundation for good behaviour but which would not impede a government at some future point as laws might.

These have been steadily debased by MPs over recent years.

On Thursday suggestions that a bureaucrat appointed because of their political leanings or that a minister caught in a lie might resign in contrition seem like charmingly quaint artefact.

Mr Morrison tinkered with them in the most basic ways that may yet see government decisions open to challenge in court.

The breach of standards, like publicly disclosing who makes a government decision, as did not happen when Morrison cancelled a gas project while secretly serving as resources minister, is not compatible with accountable government.

But the story of Mr Morrison’s cabinet shows that constraints on power had not only loosened in Parliament.

He revealed on Wednesday that journalists from The Australian had been let in on his secret position as the minister in two portfolios.

If that was based on a calculation that no one would much care, it was very nearly proven right.

The Australian ran the story about cabinet arrangements on a tiny space on page one.

It was based on excerpts from a book by its journalists that cast Mr Morrison as a man who has rolled up his sleeves in a time of crisis.

The gravity of the story also seemed to pass by other editors and the story was not followed up with urgency.

Attention was only paid to his extraordinary and secret power grab only after another story punched a hole in the justification that these measures were necessary during the pandemic by showing Mr Morrison had used them to cancel an entirely unrelated gas project for political reasons.

The inspiration for Scott Morrison’s power grab may never be known, but they are no less important than the conditions that created it.