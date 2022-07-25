On the eve of the opening of a new Parliament, only the Greens are proving a fly in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ointment.

The PM has promised to get down to the business of government with 18 bills for openers.

But it is one bill setting a target of reducing carbon emissions by 43 per cent – that relies on the Greens’ support in the Senate – which could upend things at the outset.

The Greens say the targets are insultingly unambitious; others say they are better than the alternative.

The parallels to Labor’s last first term in office draw themselves, but Mr Albanese has helped to draw them all the same.

Greens ‘snookered’?

But if Labor’s bill does get up this time it could be because a PM who spent a previous life in Sydney politics brawling with them has found a way to snooker the Greens – perhaps even with a touch of much-hyped ‘‘new politics’’.

The government’s negotiations with the independent MPs representing a growing constituency opposed to going slow on climate have been careful and run in parallel with talks with the Greens.

So far, some of the independent MPs, who came to power advocating much higher targets, seem to have quickly gotten on board with the idea that politics is the art of the possible.

They have set about seeking improvements to climate policy where they can, without counter-signing the government’s approach either.

A shared view has made its way into the government’s rhetoric on the bill: The targets are a floor, not a ceiling, one on which further initiatives like making cars fuel efficient or getting rid of phoney schemes for “offsetting” carbon pollution can be built.

The Greens’ approach has been oppositional but perhaps one of few avenues left them since early attempts to clamber into the tent of government were rebuffed.

The party has said the climate targets were pointless as long as the government continues to allow new coal mines to be opened.

The government says stopping new mines in Australia will drive overseas pollution.

Rhetorically at least, the Greens seem to be backing off that fight, which narrows their objections to (relative) bits and pieces.

“This target is consistent with more bleaching of the reef, crop failures, worst fires and floods,” Mr Bandt said on Monday.

​​“You can’t put obstacles in the way of governments in the future that might be more ambitious.

“We don’t want Pauline Hanson and Clive Palmer to be able to put a brake on future governments.”

On the first of Mr Bandt’s two other objections, members of the Canberra press gallery have been tying each other in knots all week: How the bill will treat future increases to targets for cutting emissions.

The idea is simpler than the professionals may have been letting on.

International agreements on climate change have been made in the expectation that progress gathers pace – perhaps technologies get cleaner or industries more conscious.

An earnest debate is ongoing about whether the bill will expressly bank these gains as international treaties do via a “ratchet mechanism”.

Some credible observers say the bill covers this already, but whatever happens, anyone who has not bothered with this debate seems sure to have that decision validated in the end.

Bill can’t be ‘Dutton-proofed’

That is precisely because the second part of Mr Bandt’s criticism is based on a fantastical idea about how democracy works.

The Greens would like an assurance these gains cannot be reversed and that the legislation might be “Dutton proof” lest a future Parliament come under the sway of those who must not be named.

Democracies cannot be Dutton-proofed. Legislative safeguards can be “ratcheted” into place but it is the nature of things that they might also be undone too.

If Parliaments could stop the nation at a fixed point in time then 1949 to 1966 would have been playing on a continuous loop since soon after John Howard won power.

And that is the whole point about the climate bill – and this first sitting of Parliament.

The government was originally not going to embed these targets in a law at all; they could have been done by a ministerial edict.

But it has since decided, it would seem, for the sake of having a bit of a national moment, to put it to Parliament anyway.

And here is where even a cynic would have to concede the power of political symbolism.

Independent MPs won’t swing a division when the lower house votes.

But if the women who came to the centre of national attention for fighting for a cause (and whose credibility has not yet been sullied by politics) vote for it, where does that leave the Greens?

In need of Dutton-proofing, it might seem.