Challenges loom large for new Albanese government

Anthony Albanese’s tense relationship with the media as Opposition Leader still gets him going but has proved surprisingly helpful early in his prime ministership.

No task is more urgent when moving into government than lowering people’s expectations. And a source said tough press during the campaign had an unexpected benefit – consumers of certain media can now be pleasantly surprised by reports that the PM can touch his nose in the dark.

But members of the government say they do not need to exaggerate when discussing the challenges stretching out before them.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been accused of managing perceptions with warnings of a “dire” economy but he does inherit more debt than anyone since World War II. And it wasn’t Labor that said Australian security had never faced more danger in the same period.

Where others moved exuberantly into office, constraints seem to be looming larger than opportunities for many in the new government.

Interest rates and inflation

An interest rate rise during an election campaign made news last month, but it was a rise on Tuesday that presented a real political moment and sign of trouble for the government.

The bank hinted at expedited further rises and echoed warnings from the Treasurer about significantly increased inflation. Annualised price rises are now likely to be closer to 7 per cent than the 5.1 per cent forecast.

Returning rates from emergency levels to 2.5 per cent would add more than $600 to a family with a loan of $500,000. Rates have always dropped since 2010.

That leaves the government exposed politically but also raises the stakes on cost-of-living, a policy challenge it called a crisis while campaigning. Double digit increases to power bills next month now figure alongside rising prices, rates and falling wages it had called a “triple whammy”.

A central problem for Dr Chalmers is that much of these price rises are being driven overseas; energy costs in advanced economies around the world rose one-third over a year.

An energy summit convenes today amid calls for subsidies but no obvious change to supply that can be effected before winter. Policy responses also risk compounding inflation or soon being superseded.

Backing a pay rise for low-income workers at 5.1 per cent is now off the pace.

“The real risk is doing too much,” says a senior government source who points to Britain and says cost-of-living measures invariably disappoint voters and can fatally preoccupy governments.

Budget repair everywhere

One of the many ways in which the pandemic upended the natural order of politics was the apparent readiness that voters dispensed with the Coalition after it had presided over a hugely generous $250 billion expansion in government assistance.

Its post-pandemic budget even offered some sweeteners to offset the phasing out of its pandemic budget sweeteners. Labor now says it must clean up the mess.

The government could reform taxation to solve a structural deficit. It won’t though. And so blowouts in defence, aged care and the NDIS will either eat into its own agenda or promised repair-job. It also forgoes $22-billion a year in stage three tax cuts it has adopted from the Coalition.

Spending cuts and tax concessions combine to create a challenge more existential than fiscal.

Professor John Quiggin from the University of Queensland argues Labor seems to have won power only to see that “lower to lower middle income earners get screwed, and the money goes to the rich.”

Mr Albanese’s boosters say difficult conditions are perfect for a strategy of winning two terms and delivering reform like his childcare scheme across them.

Balancing act

The Prime Minister comes to government keenly aware of what undid the party’s last stint in power, as does half of his cabinet.

“He is sitting on a broader support base than any Labor leader in a very long time,” says one source about factional dynamics.

But Professor Anne Tiernan from Griffith University, who observed Kevin Rudd’s transition firsthand, says his political style is balanced too.

“Albanese is running a traditional Hawke-style cabinet, something very different from the highly centralised model that Morrison ran and that, dispositionally, became Kevin Rudd’s habit.”

A modernised public service and Parliament will also anchor the new government.

But exercising power on areas such as industrial relations and climate policy will be tricky no matter the preparations. An incoming class of radical Greens MPs will add to this challenge when wielding the balance of power in the Senate.

Industrial relations presents technical and philosophical challenges like balancing migration needed by business but with an impact on unemployment.

A vaunted summit bringing together unions and business will also pose delicate questions. In the early ’80s this approach under Bob Hawke secured wage rises in a high inflation environment. But it also delivered productivity gains (and enterprise bargaining changes).

Restarting long-stalled productivity reform and bringing together workers and bosses by the September start date is ambitious scheduling.

But as the classic Macmillan quote has it, nothing can ever blow a government off course like events.