More than 42,000 to attend Warne memorial

Shane Warne
More than 42,000 people will attend the MCG memorial service to Shane Warne on March 30. Photo: AAP
More than 42,000 people will pay their in-person respects to cricket legend Shane Warne at his state memorial service.

Bookings opened at 3pm on Tuesday through Ticketek for the Melbourne Cricket Ground event, which will begin at 7pm on March 30.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said 42,300 people had already snapped up a free ticket.

“That’s a really strong start, I’m sure there will be many more,” he said on Wednesday morning.

“There are obviously seats still available. I’m sure Victorians will be there in massive numbers to pay tribute to a fantastic Victorian.”

Shane Warne's family and friends farewell him at a private service

It will be the wider public’s first chance to say goodbye to Warne following his death from a suspected heart attack at the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the service, which is expected to run for two hours.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and guests must be seated by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

Rather than flowers, Warne’s family has asked people to donate to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Warne’s state memorial follows a private funeral held on Sunday.

The MCG event will be livestreamed on the Victorian government’s website.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed in Warne’s honour.

