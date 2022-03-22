Tickets available for Warne MCG memorial

Live

Those hoping to pay their respects in person to cricket legend Shane Warne can book a free ticket to his state memorial service.

Bookings will open from 3pm on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cricket Ground event through Ticketek, which will take place at 7pm on March 30.

It will be the wider public’s first chance to say goodbye to Warne following his death from a suspected heart attack at the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expecting tens of thousands of Victorians to attend the state memorial.

“We’re working very closely with the family to make sure that it is a celebration of his life,” Mr Andrews said in parliament on Tuesday.

“It’s a matter of how much space is required for staging and things of that nature, but there’s no COVID limit or anything like that. There will be as many (mourners) as we can get in there.”

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the service, which is expected to run for two hours.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and guests must be seated by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

Rather than flowers, Warne’s family has asked people to donate to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Warne’s state memorial follows a private funeral held on Sunday.

About 80 guests, including Warne’s three children and parents, attended the service at the St Kilda Football Club.

The MCG event will be live-streamed on the Victorian government’s website.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed in Warne’s honour.

– AAP