Entertainment People Tickets available for Warne MCG memorial
Live

Tickets available for Warne MCG memorial

Shane Warne memorial tickets
The public will be able to say goodbye to Shane Warne at a memorial service at the MCG on March 30. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Those hoping to pay their respects in person to cricket legend Shane Warne can book a free ticket to his state memorial service.

Bookings will open from 3pm on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cricket Ground event through Ticketek, which will take place at 7pm on March 30.

It will be the wider public’s first chance to say goodbye to Warne following his death from a suspected heart attack at the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expecting tens of thousands of Victorians to attend the state memorial.

“We’re working very closely with the family to make sure that it is a celebration of his life,” Mr Andrews said in parliament on Tuesday.

“It’s a matter of how much space is required for staging and things of that nature, but there’s no COVID limit or anything like that. There will be as many (mourners) as we can get in there.”

Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the service, which is expected to run for two hours.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and guests must be seated by 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

Rather than flowers, Warne’s family has asked people to donate to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Warne’s state memorial follows a private funeral held on Sunday.

About 80 guests, including Warne’s three children and parents, attended the service at the St Kilda Football Club.

The MCG event will be live-streamed on the Victorian government’s website.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed in Warne’s honour.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Market Wrap
Market rallies on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace deal, lower oil prices
Business groups and economists call for tax reform as politicians remain silent
radio waves
‘Odd radio circles’ that baffled astronomers are likely explosions from distant galaxies
petrol tax Federal budget preview
Petrol tax cut tipped for a budget torn between discipline and vote-buying
Cruise ships Australia
Cruise ships returning to Australia has revived an industry and, for some, a life-long passion
eercise in three seconds
Exercise in three seconds? Not as ridiculous as it sounds