Bone fragments found in William Tyrrell search

Police searching for missing boy William Tyrrell have reportedly found fragments of bone.

NSW Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith confirmed the discovery at Kendall, on the NSW mid-north coast, on Wednesday.

He told the Seven Network it had not yet been established if the remains were human, or if they belonged to William.

The fresh find follows police confirmation that animal remains were found in the search area about a fortnight ago.

“Another bone fragment was found, it will be processed with the others by forensics,” Assistant Commissioner Smith told the network..

“We don’t know what the answers of those are until we are provided with that.”

Police have also told News Corp that reports their month-long search for the missing boy was about to wrap up were incorrect. Officers would continue working in the area this week, they said.

Hundreds of police and emergency services personnel have spent weeks scouring bushland and waterways near Kendall. They have also dug extensively on the property that belonged to William’s foster grandmother, from where he vanished in September 2014.

NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday that their inquiries and search operations in Kendall would finish in coming days.

The renewed search began on November 15, more than seven years after three-year-old William – who was wearing a Spiderman suit when he was last seen – disappeared from his foster grandmother’s home.

At the time, investigators said they aimed to find a body, but there were no major discoveries confirmed during the weeks of searching. On Tuesday, police said items seized during the search – including twists of fabric and the bones and a significant quantity of soil – would be forensically examined.

Former Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said last month there had been a significant breakthrough and he was confident police would solve the mystery of William’s fate.

Officers with Strike Force Rosann were investigating theories the boy might have fallen from a balcony at the Kendall home.

Police also revealed last month they had seized a Mazda that previously belonged to William’s foster grandmother, who has since died.

Heavy rainfall at times thwarted the probe, which brought in divers, mechanical diggers, and dozens of police.

Rural Fire Service volunteers, an archaeologist and expert hydrologist also helped the effort.

Detectives will prepare a brief for the coroner investigating the boy’s disappearance since March 2019. A police team will remain on site to “facilitate a repatriation” of the search area.

“The NSW Police Force remains committed to finding William Tyrrell and investigations by the Homicide Squad’s Strike Force Rosann are ongoing,” the statement said.

Investigators extended their gratitude to the NSW RFS, Salvation Army and the Kendall community for hospitality and assistance.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.

In a separate case, assault charges were last month laid against William Tyrrell’s foster parents.

The foster mother, 56, and foster father, 54, each face one count of common assault, alleged to have occurred at a home on Sydney’s upper north shore this year.

-with AAP