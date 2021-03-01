Police expand search for Melissa Caddick’s remains after grim beach finds

Police have broadened their search of beaches on the NSW south coast in their investigation into the case of missing Sydney businesswoman Melissa Caddick.

It follows the discovery of two bones on Tura Beach, south of Mollymook, on Saturday by a member of the public.

The bones will undergo a forensic examination to determine whether they are animal or human.

Ms Caddick, 49, was the subject of an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission. She has not been seen since she left her Dover Heights home to go for a run in November 2020.

On Friday night, beachgoers found a chunk of stomach flesh at Mollymook and called police.

“The remains will be forensically examined. Inquiries continue,” NSW Police said.

The gruesome find came a day after DNA testing confirmed a decomposing foot encased an ASICS shoe that washed up near Bermagui, 150 kilometres further south, belonged to the missing mother.

Ms Caddick vanished the day after corporate watchdog ASIC executed a search warrant at her luxury Dover Heights home on November 11.

Liquidators allege the self-styled financial adviser “meticulously and systematically” deceived those who entrusted millions of investment dollars to her over seven years, then used the money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Ms Caddick’s foot was on February 21 found by campers at Bournda Beach.

The remainder of her body is yet to be found.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing on Friday said foul play against Ms Caddick was possible but suicide was more likely.

“Given the circumstances of the disappearance (and) the fact that she left personal belongings behind, we’ve always considered the possibility that she might have taken her own life,” Mr Willing said.

-with AAP