News Human remains wash up on NSW’s South Coast, days after Melissa Caddick’s foot was found
Updated:

Human remains wash up on NSW’s South Coast, days after Melissa Caddick’s foot was found

The remains washed ashore at Mollymook, about 230 kilometres south of Sydney. Photo: Supplied/VisitNSW
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Human remains have washed ashore on the NSW South Coast, days after Sydney businesswoman Melissa Caddick’s foot was found on a beach further south.

The human remains were discovered about 6:30pm on Friday on a beach at popular tourist destination Mollymook.

NSW Police have established a crime scene and are investigating their origin, though say it is too soon to tell whether they belong to Ms Caddick.

“Around 6:30pm yesterday, officers from South Coast Police District were called to a beach at Mollymook where human remains were located,” a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.

“The remains will be forensically examined.

“Inquiries continue.”

It comes five days after a “badly decomposed” foot encased in a shoe was found by campers at Bournda Beach, 250 kilometres south of Mollymook.

A DNA sample from the foot was matched with samples from a toothbrush and shoe of missing Sydney businesswoman Ms Caddick.

Ms Caddick disappeared in November after her Dover Heights home was raided as part of an investigation into misappropriated investor funds.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had launched the investigation into Ms Caddick and her financial services company, Maliver, two months prior.

On November 12, she left her home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs just after 5:30am for a run but never returned home.

NSW Police’s Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing yesterday said modelling of drifts and waves showed it was possible that Ms Caddick entered the water in Sydney before her body was carried south.

-ABC

Topics:

Melissa Caddick
Follow Us

Trending Now

Raiding superannuation for home deposits will worsen housing affordability, shut out new buyers
Dennis Atkins: Why Scott Morrison would be crazy not to call an election as soon as possible
Morrison government deserves ‘zero credit’ for drop in Australia’s emissions, climate experts say
A Morrison government minister has been accused of rape in a letter sent to the Prime Minister
Prince Harry says ‘toxic’ British media led to departure from royal life
A man wearing a 'Proud Boys' shirt and an Australian flag attends the Invasion Day rally in the city on January 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Far-right extremists ‘recruiting’ wellness groups and anti-vaxxers, police warn
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video