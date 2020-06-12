News National Peter Dutton slams ‘cancel culture’ amid BLM protests
Updated:

Peter Dutton slams ‘cancel culture’ amid BLM protests

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Peter Dutton has criticised an apparent flurry of “cancel culture” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix has removed four shows featuring controversial Australian performer Chris Lilley and there are calls to bring down statues of British explorer Captain James Cook.

“I don’t think ripping pages out of history books and brushing over parts of history you don’t agree with or you don’t like is really something the Australian public is going to embrace,” Mr Dutton told Nine on Friday.

“There are good and bad parts of our history. You learn from that.”

“You sit down with your kids, looking at some of these videos, explaining that slavery was a horrible period in the United States.”

The Home Affairs Minister said Netflix removing the Chris Lilley shows, in which the comedian depicted a range of characters including in blackface, was absurd.

“Removing that sort of content from online or from our television sets, I just don’t think makes any sense,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was wrong to link Captain Cook to Black Lives Matter, arguing the protest movement was being hijacked by left-wing activists pushing their own agendas.

But Mr Morrison has been widely criticised for claiming there was no slavery in Australia, with many people pointing out the country’s long history of forced labour and stolen wages of Aboriginal people.

The moves by local broadcasters are part of a broader reassessment of content taking place globally.

Streaming service HBO Max this week decided to temporarily remove Gone with the Wind from its platform.

HBO Max said the movie would eventually return, but will come with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.

Netflix’s decision to remove Chris Lilley’s shows comes after the comedian was long criticised for playing racially insensitive characters.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Qantas' financial future is looking up.
Qantas set to soar as battered rivals jostle for position
stamp-duty-home-buyers
Stamp duty: What is it? And why might state governments get rid of it?
Court blocks second pandemic rally as NSW police threaten arrest and fines
Consumer spending levels off despite splurge on gambling and streaming
Harry and Meghan enjoy the party life in Darling Harbour
Signage at an Australia Post outlet in Sydney, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A proposed shake-up of Australia Post deliveries will be opposed by Labor over fears the changes will cost jobs, cut wages and scale back services.
Australia Post job cuts revealed as focus shifts from letters to parcel delivery
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video