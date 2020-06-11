Netflix drops four controversial shows featuring Chris Lilley

Netflix has decided to stop airing four shows featuring Australian comedian Chris Lilley who has long been criticised for playing racially insensitive characters.

The 45-year-old was most recently accused of portraying blackface in his latest Netflix series, Lunatics.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Nexflix removed Angry Boys, Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes, and Jonah From Tonga from its library.

It comes after Black Lives Matter protests around the world following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Australian producer Princess Pictures had originally created Lilley’s four shows for the ABC.

In Angry Boys, Lilley used blackface and a curly wig to portray an African-American rapper called S.mouse.

In Summer Heights High and Jonah From Tonga, Lilley wore brown makeup to perform the character Jonah Takalua.

In We Can Be Heroes, Lilley plays Chinese physics student Ricky Wong.

Netflix will continue running Lilley’s other series Ja’mie Private School Girl and Netflix original Lunatics.

Meanwhile, the BBC announced Little Britain has been removed from iPlayer because “times have changed” since the comedy first aired.

The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has come under fire recently because of the use of blackface in some sketches.

Little Britain has also been criticised for its portrayal of black women by white men.

Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was “from the ghetto” and spoke in tongues to cure the sick.

A BBC spokesman said “there’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

-with AAP