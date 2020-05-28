News Corp to slash hundreds of jobs in move to digital-only publishing

News Corp Australia is to cut hundreds of jobs as it moves to digital-only publishing for most of its local and regional papers and more copy sharing among its metropolitan mastheads The Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun.

The moves affect more than 100 newspapers that reach more than six million people across Australia.

More than 30 papers in Queensland, NSW and Victoria will close altogether, while more than 70 others are to become digital-only.

News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller said the changes would lead to job losses, although he would not say how many.

“Today’s announcements … will mean some job roles will change and regretfully, will lead to job losses,” Mr Miller said on Thursday.

“COVID-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing.”

The journalists’ union has said it believes about 150 editorial jobs will be cut, with more in other areas of the business.

The changes will take effect from the end of June.

The review also took in News Corp-owned Foxtel. The implications for the struggling pay-TV network is yet to be revealed.

News Corp is to stop printing all these newspapers and make them digital only: pic.twitter.com/PLyZHNGxtj — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) May 27, 2020

News Corp’s major dailies, including the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph, will become more state focused, drawing content from regional and community journalists.

Larger regional papers, including the Hobart Mercury, NT News and Geelong Advertiser, will continue to be published.

In Sydney, The Wentworth Courier, Mosman Daily and North Shore Times – which Mr Miller said served the city’s “most affluent suburbs” – will also still be printed.

Some regional and community titles will no longer exist but their journalists will continue to feed copy into the local masthead.

In an email to staff, Mr Miller pointed to the coronavirus’ impact on print advertising revenue for the changes.

News Corp ceased printing many of the affected publications in April, as advertising revenue collapsed amid coronavirus shutdowns.

On Thursday, he said there would have to be a fundamental shift in how the company operated, including hiring digital-only journalists and focusing on online advertising.

Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance chief executive Paul Murphy said the union knew the review was underway but had no official advice from News Corp before Thursday’s announcement.

“Our understanding is up to 150 editorial positions will be affected by this, which is obviously devastating for those staff, for those journalists who have served their communities so well,” he told the ABC.

“It’s also a huge blow for the communities losing so much of their local news coverage.”

Many of the regional mastheads had been part of their communities for years. Among them is the Manly Daily, which will become digital-only after first being printed in 1906.

“It really underlines the scale of the crisis confronting regional and local journalism in this country, which has been brought to a head by this pandemic,” Mr Murphy said.

Media companies across the country are making massive cuts or shutting shop completely during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the latest to close are Buzzfeed Australia and 10daily.

-with AAP