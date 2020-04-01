News Corp to suspend 60 community newspapers because of coronavirus

News Corp says it will suspend printing of 60 community newspaper titles in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia from April 9.

The organisation said advertising revenues had rapidly declined after the restrictions placed on real estate auctions and home inspections, and the forced closure of event venues and dine in restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows the news of the closure of several Victorian independent newspapers in March due to the decline in revenue resulting from the pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, News Corp said the community mastheads would “continue to publish digitally with reporters and photographers expanding News Corp’s hyper-local news coverage for consumers across Australia”.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller said the decision to suspend printing its community newspapers was not taken lightly.

He said News Corp remained committed to serving Australia’s many communities with trusted, professional journalism.