Bettina Arndt calls on supporters to petition senators over award

Men’s rights activist Bettina Arndt has reportedly asked her supporters to maintain the rage and write to senators in “astonishment” after the Upper House backed a call for her to be stripped of her Order of Australia.

Labor and government senators passed the motion on Tuesday condemning Ms Arndt’s comments about the murders of Queensland mum Hannah Clarke and her three children.

In an email to supporters after it became clear the government would support the motion, Ms Arndt asked her followers to “maintain the rage” and “write to your local senators expressing your astonishment at this capitulation to mob rule”, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

A short list of things Bettina Arndt has said since she received her Order Of Australia.

And it’s even worse than you might have imagined.

The Upper House vote is largely a symbolic one, as any such decision can only be authorised by the independent board that hands out the awards.

The Governor-General’s office confirmed to The New Daily last week that it has received correspondence calling for the honour to be rescinded and would be asking the board to review Ms Arndt’s award.

