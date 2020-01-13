Queen and Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John are expected to perform at a benefit concert in Sydney to raise funds for the bushfire relief effort.

The Fire Fight Australia event at the ANZ Stadium in Olympic Park will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, whose online bushfire fundraiser has garnered more than $50 million in donations.

The concert, which is expected to run more than nine hours, includes artists Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon and Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Pete Murray, Peking Duk, Tina Arena and William Barton are also set to play.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 1pm, go on sale from midday on Monday through Ticketek at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief.

-AAP