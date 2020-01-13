News National Queen, k.d lang star at Fire Fight concert
Updated:

Queen, k.d lang star at Fire Fight concert

Olivia Newton-John will feature among the artists at the marathon bushfire relief concert in Sydney. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Queen and Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John are expected to perform at a benefit concert in Sydney to raise funds for the bushfire relief effort.

The Fire Fight Australia event at the ANZ Stadium in Olympic Park will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, whose online bushfire fundraiser has garnered more than $50 million in donations.

The concert, which is expected to run more than nine hours, includes artists Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon and Guy Sebastian

Guy Sebastian will be doing his bit to help. Photo: Getty

Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Pete Murray, Peking Duk, Tina Arena and William Barton are also set to play.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 1pm, go on sale from midday on Monday through Ticketek at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief.

-AAP

Trending Now

A sign points the way to Cobargo's bushfire relief centre.
Government unveils $76 million bushfire mental health strategy
Baby Yoda
How to pick the perfect streaming service for your tastes and budget
Strength from perpetual grief: How Aboriginal people experience the bushfire crisis
A ushfire front in the Blue Mountains.
Charities urge big bushfire donors to focus on long-term funding
A broken piggy bank held together with twine.
Super industry calls on state governments to fight underpayment
‘A disastrous situation’: Australia’s bushfire crisis may push species to extinction