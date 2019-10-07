News National Liberal MP slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ over Hong Kong protest
Updated:

Liberal MP slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ over Hong Kong protest

tim wilson hong kong
Tim Wilson marches with Hong Kong protesters on Sunday. Photo: Twitter/Tim Wilson
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A Coalition backbencher has been accused of hypocrisy after marching alongside pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday night – despite having previously called for demonstrators in Melbourne to be water-cannoned.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson said he was inspired by the pro-democracy movement in the Chinese territory, where protests against Beijing have gone on for nearly five months.

Mr Wilson posted a tweet on Sunday night, in which he said he was “proud to stand with Hong Kong”.

The Victorian MP – who is in Hong Kong during federal parliament’s break – said pro-democracy protesters understood their future was at stake.

“They’re on the front line of a contest between competing world views and have picked liberal democracy – and as a liberal democrat, it’s hard not to be inspired by that,” he tweeted.

Mr Wilson’s Hong Kong march comes just days after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called for climate change protesters in Australia to be “named and shamed”, jailed and have their welfare payments stopped.

“People should take these names and the photos of these people and distribute them as far and wide as they can, so that we shame these people,” Mr Dutton told Sydney radio 2GB.

“They are acting outside of the law. Let their families know what you think of their behaviour.”

Mr Wilson, a former Australian former human rights commissioner and policy director at the Institute of Public Affairs, was also blasted by Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Monday.

He said Mr Wilson was always focused on himself.

“I don’t give him a lot of thought, frankly, and nor do his colleagues,” the Labor leader said on Monday.

“I think that Tim Wilson’s opinion of himself differs from that of his colleagues, and certainly of me.”

Mr Wilson has also been accused of hypocrisy after a 2011 tweet resurfaced, in which he suggested Occupy Melbourne protesters should be water-cannoned.

“If Tim Wilson could get a run standing in front of the water cannons, he would,” Mr Albanese said.

Undeterred, Mr Wilson snapped back at the Opposition Leader:

Mr Wilson joined the Hong Kong protests as rallies attended by tens of thousands earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes.

Police fired tear gas and baton-charged the crowds, while some demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs at police as night fell.

Protesters concealed their faces in defiance of colonial-era emergency laws invoked by the authorities on Friday, which banned face masks.

Protesters face a maximum of a year in jail for breaking the mask ban.

“The anti-mask law just fuels our anger and more will people come on to the street,” said Lee, a university student wearing a blue mask.

“We are not afraid of the new law, we will continue fighting. We will fight for righteousness. I put on the mask to tell the government that I’m not afraid of tyranny.”

Hong Kong’s four months of protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power six years ago.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Auction results: Brisbane vendors biggest losers, Melbourne and Canberra show market strength
NRL grand final: Cooper Cronk says ‘I’ve had enough’ as Canberra Raiders close ranks
Rugby World Cup: Wallabies must refocus to make an impact
Halloween pumpkins carving out niche market for Kimberley farmers
High-visibility shirt leaves Perth man suffering first-degree burns
AFL: Trade week heats up as Swans try to appease Bombers