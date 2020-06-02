Hundreds of Aboriginal deaths in police custody. Zero convictions

The number of Indigenous Australian deaths in police custody is under the microscope as advocates question why their stories haven’t ignited the same fury as the alleged murder of George Floyd.

Widespread riots and #BlackLivesMatter protests erupted all over the US after Mr Floyd, an unarmed African-American, died after police pinned him to the ground. Racial inequality rallies are planned in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for the demonstrations to remain peaceful. “Australia is not the United States,” Mr Morrison said on Monday. “As upsetting and terrible that the murder that took place – and it is shocking, that also just made me cringe – I just think to myself how wonderful a country is Australia.” Read: George Floyd family release autopsy results The distressing footage of Mr Floyd repeating “I can’t breathe” as a police officer kneels on his neck for more than eight minutes until he becomes unresponsive has sparked a massive uprising across the US. But deaths in police custody are not unique to America.

What about Australia? Since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991, more than 420 Aboriginal people have died in police custody, according to data from Amnesty International. There has not been a single conviction. Research reveals the likelihood of jail time is much higher for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people than the rest of the population. From 2008 to 2018.. Indigenous imprisonment rate almost DOUBLED pic.twitter.com/hkRPD8cFbF — Rafael Epstein (@Raf_Epstein) June 1, 2020 Despite Indigenous adults making up only around two per cent of our national population, they constitute nearly 30 per cent of all prisoners.

And many have pointed out similarities between the treatment of Indigenous people in Australia and that of African-Americans in the US.

In a heartfelt blog post, the nephew of Aboriginal man David Dungay Jr – who died while pinned down by five police officers in December 2015 – said he couldn’t bear to watch the viral video of Mr Floyd.

“It took me straight back to when I first saw the video of my uncle’s death,” Paul Francis wrote.

“Both men had multiple officers restraining them, pushing them into the ground and ignoring their cries for help, until they took their last breath.

“I really feel for the family of George Floyd and want them to know we feel their pain and stand with them.” Indigenous rapper Adam Briggs, known as Briggs, said he empathised with the protesters because “like America, Australia was founded on white supremacy”.

Much love and respect to my friends, peers and colleagues stateside. To my Mob at home; I choose to believe there’s a way out of this. pic.twitter.com/QhE3dWUzeO — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 1, 2020

‘We don’t even talk about it’