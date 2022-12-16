This week, we’re wrapping up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After weeks of thrilling, history-making matches, we are down to the last two teams – Argentina and France.

A win for reigning champions France would make them the third team to win back-to-back finals after Italy and Brazil.

And a win for Argentina would solidify the legacy for one of football’s greats, Lionel Messi.

With kick off at 2 am (AEDT) December 19, early on Monday morning for Aussies tuning in, we’ll just have to wait and see who takes the trophy home.

Also, don’t miss an underwater pianist, a frog takeover, and Christmas cheer for some Queensland pups.

Enjoy!

Argentina’s semi-final victory

An incredible assist from football great and Argentina captain Lionel Messi led to this spectacular goal by Julián Alvarez, sending Argentina into the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mum’s the word

Another Moroccan player has gone viral after a touching moment with his mother.

Following the victory against Portugal that landed Morocco a spot in the World Cup semi-finals, midfielder Sofiane Boufal and his mum turned the pitch into their dance floor.

Dessert microphone

Yassine Bounou’s son stole the show during the Moroccan goal-keeper’s post-match interview after he tried to taste the microphone, thinking it was ice-cream. Really, who can blame him?

‘Splashdown!’

Splashing into the Pacific Ocean, NASA’s Orion capsule returns to Earth following its uncrewed journey around the Moon.

Under the sea

YouTuber and pianist Joe Jenkins claims to be the first person to play the piano fully underwater. Completing a challenge that took two years to plan, sporting diving gear and an underwater breathing apparatus, Mr Jenkins can be seen playing a yellow piano, fully submerged.

Frog city

NSW farmer Roy Hamilton’s pool was populated by frogs after extensive flooding in the area. Mr Hamilton posted this video, asking for tips on frog exclusion fences … and no recipes please, he requested.

Santa paws

Tis the season at the Animal Welfare League Queensland as these adorable dogs get to choose their Christmas gifts.

Trunk(s) on board

He’s saying ‘bath time’ but the baby elephant is saying ‘pool party’. Who do you think won this battle?

Pool for the summer

Splashing in the pool, chilling in ice baths and munching on some delicious boiled eggs. Just a regular day in the life for these otters at Oregon Zoo.