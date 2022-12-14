Sport Football Argentina into World Cup final with 3-0 win over Croatia
Updated:
Live

Argentina into World Cup final with 3-0 win over Croatia

argentina world cup semi
Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's semifinal win with Leandro Paredes. Photo: Getty
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time.

And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better.

Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.

It will be Messi’s second World Cup final – Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 – in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.

It could yet be the perfect way to go out for a player widely regarded as one of the game’s all-time best players.

Messi is thrilling his legion of fans along the way, with his swivel and driving run to set up the third goal for Alvarez in the 69th minute epitomising his confidence and swagger.

He is embracing the responsibility of leading Argentina to their third World Cup title, scoring in five of his six games in Qatar.

Croatia failed in its bid to reach a second straight World Cup final after conceding two goals in a five-minute span late in the first half, just when the team was looking comfortable at Doha’s Lusail Stadium.

There was a moment midway through the first half that must have struck fear into all Argentines, when Messi appeared to clutch his left hamstring and rub it.

Was Argentina’s superstar going to have to come off? No such luck for Croatia.

Messi was soon toying with his opponents in a way only he can. He put Argentina ahead by lifting his penalty into the top corner after Alvarez was taken out by Dominik Livakovic after clipping the ball past Croatia’s goalkeeper.

Alvarez poked home his first goal at the end of a surging run from halfway, starting with Messi’s short pass and added the third following more outrageous skill from his teammate.

Topics:

2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina
Follow Us

Live News
Brittany Higgins reaches confidential settlement
Police investigating if paranoid brothers lured officers in premeditated attack
data breaches
Australia ranks worst in the world for data breaches, with 22 accounts hacked every minute
hobbiton airbnb
Booking soon: A Lord of the Rings overnighter for just $10
The White Lotus
The White Lotus delivered on many levels: What’s ahead for next batch of picture-perfect travellers?
stage three tax cuts
Only one way to go on stage three tax cuts: Two wise men to PM