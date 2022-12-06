Oxford Word of the Year a hangover from COVID lockdowns

Harsh lockdowns may not be in force for most countries anymore, but Oxford’s Word of the Year shows people could still be suffering a hangover from COVID restrictions.

On Monday, Oxford University Press announced ‘goblin mode’ had taken out the top gong, after more than 300,000 English speakers voted for their favourite words.

Goblin mode is a slang term, often used in the expressions ‘in goblin mode’ or ‘to go goblin mode’.

It represents ‘a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations’.